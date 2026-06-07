'Responsibility Rests With Actors...': Anu Aggarwal Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Row, Urges Actresses To Reject Roles That Compromise Dignity

Anu Aggarwal Reacts To Peddi Row Over Janhvi Kapoor's Portrayal | Photo Via Instagram

Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal has weighed in on the ongoing Peddi controversy involving Janhvi Kapoor, whose portrayal in the recently released film has been criticised by a section of viewers as being overly sexualised and objectifying. While Janhvi has not yet responded to the backlash, Anu urged young actors and actresses to "hear the story first, ask questions, and if something compromises human dignity, have the courage to say no."

Anu Aggarwal Reacts To Peddi Row Over Janhvi Kapoor's Portrayal

Reflecting on her own career, she revealed that she turned down several film offers and eventually stepped away from the industry because she chose to stand against the norm of objectification.

Taking to her Instagram handle on June 7, Anu wrote, "The recent conversations around Peddi reminded me of a choice I made long ago. I applaud today’s audience for speaking up and asking for more dignity in the portrayal of women. But responsibility does not rest only with the audience. Nor does it rest only with filmmakers. It rests with us actors too. More than 30 years ago, after Aashiqui, I made it a point to hear the story before signing a film."

'Objectification Of Women Was The Norm'

Anu further stated that the objectification of women was once considered the norm in the film industry, but she consciously chose to stand against it. She said the films she selected throughout her career are a testament to that decision. According to the actress, her refusal to conform to such practices was also one of the key reasons she eventually chose to walk away from films.

"Stories will change when audiences demand better. But they will also change when we actors refuse to participate in what we no longer believe in," concluded her note.

Meanwhile, after the online backlash grew, director Buchi Babu Sana responded publicly and apologised on social media. He also confirmed that the disputed scenes in the film will be edited.