Republic Day 2021: Israeli star Tsahi Halevi extends greetings, expresses his wish to do a Bollywood collab

As India celebrated is 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, Israeli star Tsahi Halevi extended warm greetings to the people of India and even expressed his wish to collaborate with Bollywood actors.

In a video message, the 'Fauda' actor said, "Namaste India! I would like to wish my dear Indians across the world a Happy Republic Day. People of Israel share a special bond with India and I am sure this will only grow in the days to come."

"On a personal note, I truly hope to soon fulfill my dream of visiting India. And, who knows? May be, cooperate with my fellow actors in Bollywood," Halevi added.

"Wish you all peace and love and hopefully, see you soon. Namaste!" he signed off.

Check out the video here: