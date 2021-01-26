Republic Day 2021: Israeli star Tsahi Halevi extends greetings, expresses his wish to do a Bollywood collab

As India celebrated is 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, Israeli star Tsahi Halevi extended warm greetings to the people of India and even expressed his wish to collaborate with Bollywood actors.
In a video message, the 'Fauda' actor said, "Namaste India! I would like to wish my dear Indians across the world a Happy Republic Day. People of Israel share a special bond with India and I am sure this will only grow in the days to come."
"On a personal note, I truly hope to soon fulfill my dream of visiting India. And, who knows? May be, cooperate with my fellow actors in Bollywood," Halevi added.
"Wish you all peace and love and hopefully, see you soon. Namaste!" he signed off.
Check out the video here:
Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaakov Finkelstein reacted to the same and tweeted, "Joining the greetings of @TsahiHalevi of #Fauda to the People of #India. May our friendship go from strength to strength. #HappyRepublicDay
Tsahi, we'll be happy to welcome you in #Mumbai and introduce you to your colleagues in #Bollywood!"
Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu also took to Twitter to extend Republic Day wishes to the people of India.
Sharing a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wrote, "To my great friend Prime Minister @NarendraModi - Congratulations to you and the people of India on your 72nd #RepublicDay. Our friendship grows from year to year."