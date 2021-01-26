From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood, B-town extends wishes on Republic Day 2021

Global star Priyanka Chopra wished her followers on Instagram by sharing pictures of various women who have been in governance. She wrote, "I've been researching and reading a lot about women in governance across the world and how their skills have impacted communities and countries. It's been enlightening, fascinating and so insightful to understand the importance of women in leadership."

In the caption, she further shared an interesting piece of information that she came across recently and wrote "Did you know that there were 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India and that they helped draft the Constitution of India? So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day."