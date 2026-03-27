'Reports Are Baseless': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Makers Clarify They Are Not Discontinuing Smriti Irani's Show

Speculation around the future of Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 has been recently put to rest. Amid rumours claiming that the show was nearing its end and would be replaced by another series, the makers and broadcaster Star Plus have now issued an official clarification.

The channel addressed the reports through a statement shared on its Instagram account on March 26, firmly denying any plans to discontinue the show.

The statement clarified, "We have observed some media articles circulating that claim Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Balm Thi Season 2 is being canceled and will be replaced by Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badailte Hain. We want to clarify that these claims are unfounded; we are not discontinuing Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, and there is currently no scheduled end date for the show."

Rumours about a possible spin-off titled Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain had also been doing the rounds, suggesting a storyline centred on Angad and Vrinda, played by Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta. The speculation gained traction after a social media post hinted at a fresh narrative focusing on modern relationships.

However, Smriti Irani has dismissed these claims. Reacting to the reports, she stated, "You may want to verify PR content with the entities that hold IP rights. I am not involved with any other show apart from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu thi. No spinoff program has been legally authorised for my participation, which would allow the use of my image and/or personality. Please verify to ensure that viewers are not misled."

The iconic daily soap, created by Ektaa Kapoor, returned after a 17-year hiatus and premiered its second season on July 29, 2025. The show marked the comeback of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir Virani. They are joined by a younger generation cast including Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi.

Currently, the storyline revolves around Tulsi’s return to Shanti Niketan for her children, continuing the emotional family drama that made the show a household name. The series also features several original cast members, including Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Sumeet Sachdev, and others.