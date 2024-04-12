Reply 1998 Singer Park Bo Ram, 30, Found Dead After 'Drinking' With Friends

Renowned K-pop singer Park Bo Ram was found dead on April 11, Thursday, after having partied with a couple of her friends in South Korea. The news of her sudden death was confirmed by her agency, Xanadu Entertainment. Bo Ram was only 30 at the time of her death and her untimely demise has left the entire K-pop universe shocked.

Calling it a heartbreaking news, the agency issued an official statement which read, "Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram."

The agency further said that the singer's funeral will be held "after consulting with the bereaved’s family".

According to local police, Bo Ram was at a "private gathering" hours before her death. She was reportedly partying and drinking with a couple of her friends, when she excused herself and went to the washroom.

However, when she did not return, he friends got worried and when they went to the washroom to check up on her, they found her "slouched over the sink, unconscious".

The friends reportedly performed CPR on her while waiting for the emergency responders to arrive, and she was then rushed to the Hanyang University Guri Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Bo Ram shot to fame with her participation in the show SuperStar K2 back in 2010. She is most popularly known for singing the OST Hyehwa Dong for the superhit K-drama, Reply 1998.

Besides, she also had songs like Sorry, Dynamic Love, Pretty Bae, Beautiful, and others to her credit.