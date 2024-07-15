Renuka Shahane Reveals Getting Periods At 10 & Not Enjoying Childhood Fully: 'I'm Very Conservative About My Body'

Popular actress and director Renuka Shahane, in a candid revelation, stated that she got her periods at the tender age of 10 and, because of this, she did not enjoy her childhood. The actress also opened up about how childhood experiences have an impact on an individual's development and self-perception.

Shedding light on the challenges of early menstruation during an interaction with We Are Yuvaa, Renuka said, "I got my periods when I was 10. So that no age... like, I mean, I'm 58 today and I have lived most of my life with periods. There's a phase in childhood physiologically, I have enjoyed for only a very little time because I could not have this conversation with any other girl my age."

She added, "The perception that my body was growing was a matter of great something that I had to hide and I think that is carried forward with me. I've never been able to get over that feeling that my body has to be hidden. I'm very conservative about the way I look at my body or the way I dress and that's something one doesn't think of. But this is the root, our childhood is a root of a lot of things that we carry on in our later lives."

Renuka is quite active on social media and she often shares her views and opinions on various issues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen as Asha Waghmare in Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani's film, Govinda Naam Mera, which released in 2022. She was also seen as a judge in Marathi game and talk show Band Baja Varat. She has not announced her upcoming projects yet.