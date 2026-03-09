'Remove Abusive Sunny Leone': Splitsvilla 16 Viewers Demand As Host Lashes Out At 22-Year-Old Yogesh Rawat In Dome Session- Watch

Splitsvilla 16 dome session |

Splitsvilla 16 is set to get intense as host Sunny Leone loses her cool in the upcoming Dome session. In the latest promo, she is seen lashing out at Yogesh Rawat, saying, "Chup kar. Why is he even speaking?" As Yogesh continued to defend himself, Sunny repeatedly called him out, telling him to "shut the f**k up." Following the episode, viewers labeled the Splitsvilla 16 host "abusive" and demanded that she step down from her hosting role.

In the promo for Splitsvilla 16’s upcoming Dome session, Sunny is seen losing her temper while confronting Yogesh for allegedly being rude towards Akanksha Choudhary. The situation escalates to the point where Sunny says, "Isko nikal do. Either he is gonna stay or I am gonna stay here right now."

Fans quickly reacted to Sunny lashing out without hearing Yogesh’s side. One viewer commented, "Who the hell is Sunny Leone? What was that behavior with Yogesh? She has had a problem with him since the beginning and Idk why." Another called her "disrespectful" towards a contestant, adding, "I hope Yogesh takes a stand for himself, what kind of example of hosting is this?"

Wtf is wrong with Sunny Leone this season? It's ok to have your favourites but being that disrespectful to others makes no sense.

After Sunny’s "either he's gonna stay or I am" comment, a user tweeted, "Please, just remove this abusive Sunny Leone next season."

So far, Sunny has not responded to the backlash following the release of the Dome session promo.

Yogesh Rawat takes stand against Sunny Leone |

However, Yogesh seems to be quietly standing his ground. He re-shared a fan post on his Instagram story that said, "Correcting a contestant is completely fine, but the tone and the way it's done should be respectful. No contestant deserves to feel like they're being publicly insulted or singled out." The post further emphasized that viewers expect a certain level of professionalism from the host. With already so much pressure, judgment, and negativity from outside, fans stressed that hosts should maintain "discipline and drama without crossing the line of basic respect."