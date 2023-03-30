Rekha and Maria Grazia Chiuri: Take a look at the iconic fashion duo of the season

Rekha and Maria Grazia Chiuri are both big names in the industry. A recent photo of this duo has taken the fashion world by storm. The picture, which is making the rounds on social media, showcases the unlikely pairing of the legendary Indian actor and the Creative Director of the Women's Collection at Dior.

The two women were spotted at the Chanakya School of Craft, where they came together to celebrate the collaboration between Dior and the school.

Rekha, known for her impeccable style and grace, looked stunning in a pristine white organza saree, which she paired with all her gold accessories. Maria Grazia Chiuri, on the other hand, opted for an all-black look with a hand-embroidered jacket and some gold accessories.

Their photo together sparks excitement

Rekha and Chiuri both share a deep appreciation for crafts and culture, which was evident at the event. The Chanakya School of Craft, which is dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional Indian crafts, was the perfect setting for this collaboration between Dior and the school.

The photo of Rekha and Chiuri has left fashion enthusiasts wondering what's next. Will we see an Indian drape for Dior's next fashion season? Only time will tell. But one thing is for sure, this unlikely pairing has left a lasting impression on the fashion world.

For those looking to emulate Rekha's impeccable style, take cues from her saree game for all your summer weddings this season. Rekha's timeless elegance is a testament to the beauty and grace of Indian fashion, and we can't wait to see what she wears next.

In conclusion, the photo of Rekha and Maria Grazia Chiuri has created a buzz in the fashion world, with many wondering what's next for this iconic duo. With their shared appreciation for crafts and culture, we can't wait to see what they have in store for us in the future.