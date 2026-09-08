'Let Her Do Whatever She Wants': Apoorva Mukhija AKA Rebel Kid's Kissing Video With Rumoured Boyfriend Amin Jaz Goes Viral, Fans Support Her - Watch

Rebel Kid Kissing Video Leaked | Instagram/X

Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid, recently revealed that she is travelling to Turkey to meet her boyfriend over the long weekend. Amid this, an alleged video of the content creator kissing Amin Jaz has surfaced online and is going viral. In the clip, Apoorva is seen wearing a halter-neck dress and standing near a DJ, who appears to be Amin, her rumoured boyfriend. The video shows Apoorva seemingly kissing him before looking around, seemingly to check if anyone had noticed.

The clip quickly gained traction on social media. One user shared the video on X with the caption, "Isn't it Apoorva Mukhija, The rebel kid lol." A user replied, "yeah he is her BF. So she went to Turkey to see him." Another account shared the clip with the caption, "Rebel kid video kissing leak."

Holy shit 🤯



Isn't it Apoorva Makhija, The rebel kid lol😭 pic.twitter.com/NrM2CLwAjT — Chota Don (@choga_don) September 8, 2026

Apoorva has not officially confirmed Amin as her boyfriend so far. However, several social media posts and appearances have fuelled speculation about their relationship. During her recent Turkey trip, Apoorva shared a vlog documenting her activities. In one part of the video, she was seen being fed by a man, prompting netizens to speculate that she was "soft launching" her rumoured boyfriend Amin.

Rebel kid video kissing leak pic.twitter.com/0V0QlccIAI — Bakaiti (@BollyBlindqy) September 8, 2026

Rebel kid with her boyfriend so cuteee😭 — idgafer (@kattitweetss) September 8, 2026

Let her do whatever she does yaar just leave her , its her life , why do we care 🤦‍♂️ — Seedhe Atak ( Amit Thakur) (@AmitAmit162) September 8, 2026

Apoorva and Amin have not officially confirmed their relationship, but their frequent appearances together have fuelled dating rumours. The two were spotted getting cosy at a Delhi restaurant in 2025, while their joint appearance at Lollapalooza India 2026 further sparked speculation. Amin has also featured Apoorva in conversations around his podcast, adding to the buzz. Despite their public appearances and social media interactions, the duo have maintained silence about their relationship status.

Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid recently revealed in her latest video that she took a 12-hour economy flight to Turkey to spend the long weekend with her boyfriend. The revelation comes shortly after the content creator moved to New York, where she is pursuing an MBA at New York University's Stern School of Business. Apoorva said she wanted to experience life away from her online persona, meet new people, and gain a better understanding of business. She also plans to eventually return to India and build her own direct-to-consumer brand.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.