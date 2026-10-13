Real Or AI? Avengers: Doomsday Viral Video Shows Doctor Doom Attacking Thor, Captain America And Others; Marvel Fans React

A new video allegedly showing Doctor Doom attacking some of Marvel's biggest superheroes in Avengers: Doomsday has gone viral on social media. However, the clip has sparked debate among fans, with several netizens questioning its authenticity and suggesting that it could be AI-generated.

The video surfaced on X and appears to show Doctor Doom confronting Captain America and Thor. Other Marvel characters, including Shang-Chi, Sam Wilson, Cyclops and members of the X-Men, can also be seen in the clip.

Doctor Doom is heard delivering a threatening dialogue in the video, saying, "You wait for a miracle as lesser men always do. No miracle is coming to save you. You should not have mistaken silence for death. Doom decides what remains buried."

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leak 😵‍💫 Dr. Doom Attacks Thor and Captain America in Doomsday Movie 🤯 https://t.co/xqz0Yz1oek — Sɪɴɢᴀᴘᴇʀᴜᴍᴀʟ (@Singaperumal_) October 13, 2026

While the footage has caught the attention of Marvel fans, many have questioned whether it is genuine. Several social media users have reportedly called it AI-generated, raising doubts about whether the clip contains actual footage from the upcoming film. The video's authenticity has not been officially confirmed, and it should not be treated as a spoiler.

"AI generated, but looks real," a user commented.

"Cap hand while calling miljoner is so weird bruh," wrote another user.

Another commented, "Just from the mask you can tell it's fake."

Avengers: Doomsday Creates Buzz Ahead Of Release

The latest viral video comes months before Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theatres. The film is among the most anticipated Hollywood releases of 2026 and is expected to draw a massive audience when it hits the big screen.

Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time as the iconic villain Doctor Doom. The casting has generated considerable interest, as the actor was previously known for playing Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the franchise.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026. Early box-office predictions have pointed towards a potentially record-breaking opening, while reports have also claimed that advance ticket sales have crossed the USD 100 million mark.