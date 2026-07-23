Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Teases Steve Rogers Lifting Mjölnir Once Again- How Captain America Wields Thor’s Hammer?

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Teases Steve Rogers Lifting Mjölnir Once Again |

Avengers: Doosmday is a superhero film which is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, the Avengers. The film is intended to be the sequel to Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The upcoming film, which is set to be released in theatres on December 19, 2026, is directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

In the latest film, The Avengers will join forces with the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts and Earth's other mightiest superheroes. The full-fledged official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was released by Marvel Studios on July 20, 2026, which has reignited excitement among Marvel fans by teasing an iconic moment; Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, seemingly lifting Thor's legendary hammer, Mjölnir, once again. The brief glimpse has sparked discussions across social media, with many wondering how Captain America is able to wield a weapon that only a select few can lift.

Captain America wielding Thor's hammer | Screengrab from the trailer

Doomsday trailer showcases Captain America wielding Thor's hammer

Recently, Avengers: Doomsday was released, which itself sparked debates after watching Robert Downey Junior, playing the role of Doomsday, one of the most destructive villains in comic book history. Meanwhile, the trailer also shows Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, wielding Thor's hammer. This raises enough curiosity among Marvel fans about how Captain America wields such power when nobody then, except the God of Thunder, Thor. However, it is not for the first time when Steve Rogers will be lifting Mjölnir (Hammer).

The first hint came in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Fans first witnessed a subtle clue in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), when the Avengers took turns trying to lift Mjölnir. While no one succeeded, Steve Rogers managed to make the hammer budge slightly, surprising Thor during the celebratory party at Tony's Avengers Tower.

The full payoff came in Avengers: Endgame (2019), during the climactic battle against Thanos. Steve Rogers finally lifted Mjölnir, using its lightning powers alongside his shield to fight the Mad Titan, creating one of the MCU's most memorable moments.

Why can Captain America lift Mjölnir?

According to Marvel comics, Mjölnir is enchanted by Odin with a powerful spell that reads: "Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor." This means physical strength alone is not enough. The wielder must be morally worthy, possessing qualities such as courage, selflessness, humility, and integrity.

Steve Rogers perfectly embodies these traits, making him Captain America, who is also known as the embodiment of truth. Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he consistently puts others before himself, fights for justice, and remains unwavering in his principles, making him one of the few characters deemed worthy of lifting the hammer.