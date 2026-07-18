Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come On OTT- Where To Watch Samara Weaving And Kathryn Newton's Horror Thriller Film Online?

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come |

The horror-comedy sequel Ready Or Not: Here I Come is one of the most anticipated releases for fans of the 2019 cult hit Ready or Not. Starring Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton, the horror thriller promises more deadly games, dark humour and shocking twists. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come premiered at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 13, 2026, and was released theatrically on March 20. The film received generally positive reviews from critics and became a moderate success after grossing $42.9 million against a $14 million budget. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT release.

Where to watch online?

As of now, Ready Or Not: Here I Come is now premiering on JioHotstar. The film explores the dark underbellies of wealth, institutional corruption, and institutionalised power.

About the film

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmakers behind the original movie, Ready Or Not: Here I Come serves as a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 horror-comedy. The sequel brings back Samara Weaving, who reprises her role as Grace, while Kathryn Newton joins the cast in a key role. In Ready or Not 2, Grace finds herself compelled to engage in a lethal version of hide-and-seek once more. Now, she is pursued by an even larger coalition of devil-worshipping families intent on murdering her to seize worldwide power. She needs to endure until dawn, while also safeguarding her distant sister, Faith, who becomes caught up in the horror.

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Original film background

The first film followed Grace, a young bride who became the target of her wealthy husband's eccentric family during a deadly wedding-night ritual. The film was praised for its unique concept, thrilling narrative and Samara Weaving's standout performance.