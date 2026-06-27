Obsession OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Michael Johnston And Inde Navarrette's Supernatural Horror Film?

Obsession OTT Release Date Locked |

Fans of supernatural horror have a new title to look forward to as Obsession, starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, is set for its digital release. The film, which blends psychological tension with supernatural elements, has generated interest among horror enthusiasts for its eerie atmosphere and suspense-driven storyline. The film premiered on September 5, 2025, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and later it was released in theatres on May 15, 2026. The film received positive response from audiences and critics, becoming Focus Features' highest-grossing film of all time and the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2026.

OTT release details

According to Binged, the film is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from June 29, 2026. The film is an updated and darker take on the "be careful what you wish for." The film explores themes of loneliness, insecurity, love, possession, consent, loss of autonomy and codependency.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is Obsession all about?

Obsession is a horror film that centres around Bear, an uncomfortable man reluctant to ask his crush, Nikki, out. His life turns upside down when he sees a mysterious object, "One Wish Willow" in a shop and decides to purchase. One day after meeting Nikki, he drops her at home in a car and before she jumps out of the car she asks him if he has a crush on her, fearing of her saying no or not accepting, he denies and she goes to her home. Being in guilt, sadness, anger, and unaware of what's coming, he takes out that One Wish Willow and wishes for her to care for him more than anyone else. The curse is highly effective; Nikki becomes possessed, forfeits her free will, and turns dangerously unstable.

Michael Johnston, known for his work in projects such as Teen Wolf and Good Trouble, takes on a challenging lead role, portraying a character struggling to distinguish reality from illusion. Opposite him, Inde Navarrette delivers a compelling performance as the enigmatic woman at the center of the mystery.

Obsession FAQs:

When and where to watch Obsession?

According to Binged, the film is likely to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from June 29.

When was Obsession released in theatres?

The film was released in theatres on May 15, 2026.

Who has directed Obsession?

Curry Barker has directed and written the film.