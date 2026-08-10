Reacher Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Alan Ritchson's Much-Awaited Series Online?

Reacher Season 4 OTT Release Date |

Fans of Jack Reacher have been eagerly waiting for the next chapter of the action-packed series. After the success of its third season, Reacher is returning with Season 4, with Alan Ritchson reprising his role as the tough and mysterious former military investigator. The action crime series is developed by Nick Santora and it is based on the Jack Reacher novel series by Lee Child.

Reacher Season 4 release date

Reacher Season 4 is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from August 12, 2026. The series follows the adventures of the former military policeman as he travels across the United States and gets involved in dangerous investigations. The streaming platform shared the trailer of Reacher Season 3 and wrote, "He’s back and bigger than ever. Be on the lookout for REACHER Season 4 August 12 on Prime Video."

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Story of Reacher

The series follows the story of Jack Reacher, a former US Army military policeman with extensive combat experience, who enjoys travelling from town to town. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is arrested for murder. As the plot unfolds, Reacher teams up with two police officers to investigate the truth behind the murder conspiracy and the individuals involved. The series explores themes of justice, personal growth, adventure, and more.

In Season 4, Alan Ritchson will return as Jack Reacher, bringing back the character’s signature combination of physical strength, sharp investigative skills and dry humour. The upcoming season is expected to introduce another challenging mystery and new adversaries for Reacher to confront.

Production details of Reacher

The series is created by Nick Santora. It is produced by Lee Child, Nick Santora, Marcy Ross, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Christopher McQuarrie, Don Granger, and Scott Sullivan under Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, Blackjack Films and CBS Studios.