Netflix To Premiere GTA 6 Extended Trailer This Month? Take-Two CEO Urges Gamers To Subscribe To The OTT Platform

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has urged gamers to subscribe to Netflix ahead of the Grand Theft Auto 6 extended look, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on August 27. Zelnick hinted at a premiere on Netflix in an interview he gave to IGN.

Zelnick pitches Netflix ahead of the release

Speaking to IGN, Zelnick said, "Well, as you'd imagine, I'm only going to say great things about Netflix. If you're not a Netflix subscriber, you definitely should be one. And as for the trailer itself, it's coming soon enough that I'll let you arrive at your own conclusion. I'm sure you're going to watch it because everyone is."

Extended look referred to as an 'extended trailer'

During the interview, Zelnick also described the upcoming GTA 6 extended look as an 'extended trailer', a phrasing that has fuelled speculation that Rockstar Games may be treating it as the game's third official trailer, complete with an extended preview of gameplay footage.

Rockstar's rationale for the Netflix release

When asked about the specifics of the arrangement between Netflix and Rockstar Games, Zelnick did not elaborate in detail, saying only that Rockstar felt a Netflix release would be a great way to show off the extended trailer. He added that the move is part of Rockstar Games experimenting with new marketing approaches, and that he expects more such experiments to follow.

Backdrop of record pre-order sales

The Netflix tie-in follows what Zelnick had earlier described as record-breaking pre-order sales for GTA 6, a figure he disclosed during Take-Two's most recent investor call.

Wider release planned six hours later

For those without a Netflix subscription, the GTA 6 extended look will also be released on YouTube and other major platforms, though six hours after its Netflix premiere.