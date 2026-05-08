Raveena Tandon Reveals She Rescued 14 Indie Puppies During Manali Trip: 'From Dire Straits To Being Kings & Queens In Their Homes'

Actress Raveena Tandon is receiving praise on social media after revealing that she rescued and cared for 14 puppies during her recent trip to Manali. The actress, who recently returned to Mumbai, shared a series of photos and videos from her stay in the hills. Along with glimpses of the puppies, Raveena also spoke about how she personally looked after them before helping them find permanent homes.

Sharing details of the rescue mission, she wrote, “This vibe hits different. In Manali, rescued 14 puppies, bathing, cleaning and deworming, vaccinated and got each of them a home. From dire straits to being kings and queens in their forever homes. Little @nina_and_bagha Nina @parambratachattopadhyay And little Luna @rohansippy ♥️ thank you all who adopted these wonderful amazing Indies. The best ever breed our little toughies.”

Her post went viral, with fans, animal lovers and fellow celebrities appreciating her efforts towards animal welfare.

Actress and animal activist Jayaa Bhatacharrya praised Raveena in the comments section and wrote, “This is so heartwarming. Gratitude and blessings.”

Many social media users also applauded the actress for not only rescuing the puppies but ensuring they were cared for properly before being adopted. One user commented, “Not just rescued 14 puppies you have saved & changed 14 lives. God Bless Always.”

Another social media user wrote, “You said it perfectly - this vibe really does hit different! 🐾 Seeing the gentle side of life like this is so refreshing. It’s the little moments of kindness and care that truly matter. That puppy is absolutely adorable, and you look so happy taking care of them! Truly a beautiful post.”

Apart from her film career, Raveena has often used her social media platforms to raise awareness about animal welfare, environmental concerns, women’s rights and child welfare initiatives.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in the film Ghudchadi, which released in 2024. She will next feature in Welcome to the Jungle and Vishwanath & Sons.