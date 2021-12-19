Raveena Tandon responds to woman who called her accent in 'Aranyak' 'horrendous'

Raveena Tandon made her OTT debut with the Netflix show 'Aranyak'. The show received mixed to positive reviews from the critics but Raveena did get applauded for her performance.

Recently she responded to a tweet that questioned the actor’s ‘Himachali’ accent in the show which revolves around a murder mystery set in the fictional town of Sironah and called it ‘horrendous’.

The viewer, claiming to hail from Himachal Pradesh, wrote on Twitter, “#Arnayak gets a lot of things right other than @TandonRaveena and others trying to get the Himachali accent right! It is horrendous. Qualified to say this because of being half-Himachali and because I grew up there.”

Reacting to the tweet, the actor asked the user how can she grow up in Sironha when it is a fictional town. She wrote, “Grew up in Sironha? Wow? I thought it was a fictional town.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Set in the dense forest of the Himalayas, 'Aranyak' features Raveena Tandon as a harried local cop, who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad to solve a big-ticket murder case of a teenage tourist. As the two struggle to nail the serial killing entity, old skeletons get dug up, and a forgotten myth is revived.

Producer Sidharth Roy Kapur has already confirmed the second season. He told PTI, “The characters of Kasturi Dogra and Angad will take forward things from here. There will be Mahadev (Ashutosh Rana) as well. These three characters are the fulcrum of the show. The end of season one gave a hint to it. However, we can’t talk much about part two.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ Aranyak review: Raveena Tandon is splendid in this taut thriller

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 04:56 PM IST