Raveena Tandon Felicitates Filmmaker Onir At The 14th Kashish International Queer Film Festival

Onir with Raveena Tandon | Pic: Varinder Chawla

In a remarkable gesture of appreciation and support, Raveena Tandon felicitated acclaimed filmmaker Onir with the prestigious Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award at the opening ceremony of the 14th Kashish International Queer Film Festival. The grand event took place at a star-studded night in Mumbai, celebrating diversity, inclusion, and the power of cinema.

Onir’s latest film, Pine Cone, was premiered as the opening film for the 14th edition of the festival, captivating the audience with its poignant storytelling and powerful themes. The film explores the complexities of queer relationships, pushing the boundaries of societal norms and shedding light on the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Kashish Rainbow Award holds a special significance for Onir, given the auspicious occasion of Pride Month and the recent debate around same-sex marriage. Speaking about the award, Onir says, “This award is incredibly special, not only because it is Pride Month, but also because it’s Kashish, and it’s special that this award of love happens in my city... Mumbai. I thank Kashish Film Festival and Sridhar for this award. I am humbled.”

Onir also expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Raveena, who has been his steadfast friend and supporter for the past 23 years. Onir gushes, “I am happy to receive this award from my friend Raveena who is a lifelong ally. And I am happy that in the audience today is my friend, my biggest support system, my Nikhil, my business partner Sanjay Suri.”

He adds, “For me this award is for all those in countries across the world where we are still criminalised, murdered and humiliated. This is to tell them that we will win and you are in our thoughts.”

A Bollywood actress who was reportedly also to attend the opening event of the festival but gave it a miss was Manisha Koirala.