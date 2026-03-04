Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Hyderabad Reception: Ram Charan, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun & Other Celebs Attend

Celebs At VIROSH Wedding Reception |

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, are currently hosting a grand wedding reception at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, with several celebrities in attendance. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Revanth Reddy, and his wife, Geetha Reddy, are among the invited guests.

Celebs At Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Reception

Actress Neena Gupta was among the first guests to arrive at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception in Hyderabad. She was accompanied by her husband, Vivek Mehra, and the duo even posed for the cameras.

Ram Charan arrived with his wife Upasana Kamineni, while Nagarjuna Akkineni was seen with his son Naga Chaitanya; however, Chaitanya's wife Sobhita Dhulipala was missing from the celebrations.

Allu Arjun, who starred with Rashmika in Pushpa, was seen dressed in a red kurta with black lines and layered with a floral vest jacket, posed for the paparazzi, greeting them with folded hands and waving.

Kriti Sanon, who is set to star opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2, made a smashing appearance in a black lehenga. Dinesh Vijan, who is producing the film, was also seen at the event along with director Karan Johar.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, dressed in a red saree, also graced the celebration.

Sukumar and his wife Thabitha Bandreddi, Nag Ashwin, Naveen Polishetty, Nani, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Girlfriend co-star Dheekshith Shetty were among the attendees. Megastar Chiranjeevi, actor-comedian Priyadarshi Pulikonda, who arrived with his wife Richa, director Boyapati Srinu, and actor Ravi Teja were also spotted at the event.

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sithara graced the occasion, though Mahesh Babu himself appeared to be missing from the celebration. Telugu actress Varsha Bollamma also attended.

Chiranjeevi walked in solo wearing a blue suit, while Nani and his wife Anjana looked elegant together. Singer Sid Sriram appeared in an all-black outfit at the reception.

Mukesh Chhabra and Goodbye director Vikas Bahl were also among the notable guests.

Meanwhile, for the wedding, Rashmika and Vijay followed a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony for Vijay’s family in the morning, followed by a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding ritual in the evening for Rashmika's side of the family.