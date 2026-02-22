Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Finally Announce Wedding, Say It Will Be Called 'The Wedding Of VIROSH'

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda | Instagram

In what is being described as one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have made a announcement about their special day. The couple revealed that their wedding will officially be called "The Wedding of VIROSH."

The name holds an emotional value. Rather than being suggested by event planners or inspired by family traditions, it comes directly from their fans. Years ago, admirers of the duo combined their names to create 'VIROSH' - a term that became a symbol of love and support for the couple. What started as a fan-made nickname has now become the official identity of their wedding celebration.

Read Also Did Rashmika Mandanna Hide Her Engagement Ring After Spotting Paps At Delhi Airport Ahead Of Wedding...

By choosing this name, Vijay and Rashmika have made it clear that their journey has always been intertwined with the affection of their supporters. For them, the milestone is not just personal, but shared with the people who stood by them through the years.

In a joint note addressed to their fans, the couple wrote, "Our Dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love."

The gesture has struck a chord with fans, many of whom feel personally connected to the couple’s journey.

Here's how their fans reacted:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Finally they made its official even though everyone knows about it 😆😍 The wedding of #VIROSH ❤️#VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/qTDLTwV3bU — TFI Banisa😎 (@CrazyCineLover) February 22, 2026

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rashmika and Vijay are set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur. While the couple has not officially confirmed the wedding date or venue, speculation continues to dominate social media.

Earlier this week, a wedding invite, signed by Vijay and Rashmika, went viral on social media, claiming that the couple will tie the knot in a 'small and intimate ceremony,' followed by a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The reception is reportedly scheduled to take place at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, from 7 pm onwards.

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in Hyderabad in October 2025 during an intimate ceremony at Vijay’s residence. Although they have not publicly confirmed their engagement, the duo has been spotted wearing rings since the news surfaced.