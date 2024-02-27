Rashmika Mandanna Has A Cute Reaction To Fan Who Said Her Husband Should Be Like Vijay Deverakonda

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to a fan who said her husband should be like actor Vijay Deverakonda in a social media post. For those unversed, the Animal actress is quite active on social media platforms and she often interacts with her fans and followers on X.

On Monday, a fan wrote, "What qualities should one have to become #RashmikaMandanna's husband? She is National Crush of India. Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring 💪 Who can protect her. We call her a queen 👸 then her husband should also be like a king." It may be noted that Vijay Deverakonda is called VD by his fans.

To this, Rashmika replied, "That’s very true," and added a red heart emoticon.

That’s very true 😄❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 27, 2024

Vijay and Rashmika often make headlines because of their rumoured romance. However, in January 2024, the Liger actor rubbished reports of his engagement with Rashmika. For those unversed, on January 8, it was reported that Rashmika and Vijay are planning to take their relationship to the next level and get engaged in February 2024. However, in one of his interviews, Vijay clarified that the reports are not true.

While Rashmika and Vijay haven't officially acknowledged their relationship in the public eye, subtle hints they've dropped have fueled speculation among fans. The actors are often seen jetting off for exotic vacations, and while they get spotted at the airport separately, they later reunite to spend quality time with each other. They share a close bond with each other's families as well, and it's not uncommon to spot Rashmika spending quality time at Vijay's residence.

Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018 and became good friends, and soon after, love blossomed between the two. In 2019, they shared the screen once again in the film Dear Comrade, and they garnered praises from fans for their chemistry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of recently released Animal, in which she stars opposite Ranbir. The actress next has Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend and Chaava in her kitty.