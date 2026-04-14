Rashmika Mandanna Got Ready In 90 Minutes On Wedding Day, Chose Minimal Bridal Look, Reveals Makeup Artist

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in February 2026 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, and their wedding pictures had taken over social media. Fans praised Rashmika’s elegant bridal appearance, which stood out for its simplicity rather than heavy bridal glamour.

Now, the actress' makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar revealed that Rashmika opted for a clean, minimal look and was ready for her big day in just 90 minutes. Yes, you read that right.

Speaking on a podcast with Masoom Minawala, Tanvi shared that Rashmika was clear about how she wanted to look on her wedding day. Instead of traditional heavy bridal makeup, the actor chose a natural style that reflected her everyday appearance.

Tanvi, who has been working with Rashmika for the past four years, admitted that she did not expect the bridal look to receive so much attention online. She said, "When we were discussing what she wanted to do, because we keep creating so many looks, she wanted to keep it super clean. I was like, really? It's your wedding day, don't you want to add kohl? She was very clear that she wanted to keep it very true to how she looks. But I didn't think at all that it would get so much appreciation, and she then said, ‘See, I told you, keeping it minimal would help.’"

According to Tanvi, Rashmika had a clear vision for both her hair and makeup, which made the process enjoyable despite the tight schedule. She revealed that the actor had been busy the night before and arrived with very little time to get ready.

She added, "She was radiating with so much joy. She had an event even the previous evening, so she had not slept enough. So she came cut-to-cut, and she was like, ‘Guys, you have just 40 mins to get me ready,’ but we took an hour. Overall, she took only one and a half hours to get fully ready from top to bottom. But she was so happy, even while walking down the aisle, you could see that excitement on her face, that's why she looked the way she did."

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding

Rashmika and Vijay had long been rumoured to be in a relationship, although the two never publicly confirmed it for years. The couple reportedly got engaged in September 2025 before announcing their relationship in February, along with news of their wedding.

They eventually tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Later, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception for their colleagues from the film industry.