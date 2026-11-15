Rashami Desai's Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Marries GF Kavita Banerjee In Traditional Bengali Wedding In Kolkata, PHOTOS Go Viral

Nandish Singh Sandhu Marries Actress Kavita Banerjee In Kolkata | Instagram

Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu has officially tied the knot with his girlfriend, actress Kavita Banerjee, in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday, November 14. The celebrations spanned two days, beginning with an engagement and sangeet ceremony on November 13, 2026, followed by haldi festivities. The couple had announced their engagement in 2025.

Nandish Singh Sandhu, Kavita Banerjee Get Married In Traditional Bengali Ceremony

Although Nandish and Kavita are yet to share official wedding pictures on their Instagram accounts, their close friends and guests have posted several glimpses from the celebrations. The couple has also been resharing these pictures and videos on their Instagram stories.

Check out Nandish Sandhu, Kavita Banerjee's wedding photos:

For the wedding, Kavita looked beautiful in a red and cream Banarasi silk saree, while Nandish opted for a traditional cream-coloured silk dhoti and kurta.

One of the videos from the ceremony showed Kavita performing the Bengali wedding ritual of Saat Paak, also known as Saat Paake Ghora, in which the bride circles the groom seven times. Nandish was seen smiling as Kavita performed the ritual.

Age Gap

Nandish Sandhu was born on December 25, 1981, in Dholpur, Rajasthan, and is currently 44 years old. His wife, Kavita Banerjee, was born on July 12, 1992, and is 34 years old. The couple has an age difference of 10 years, with Nandish being the elder of the two.

Nandish Sandhu's Second Marriage

This marks Nandish's second marriage. He was previously married to actress Rashami Desai, whom he first met on the sets of the popular TV show Uttaran. The two played co-stars on the show, and their on-screen romance eventually blossomed into a real-life relationship.

Nandish and Rashami tied the knot on February 12, 2012, in Dholpur, Rajasthan. However, after two years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2014, and their divorce was officially finalised in 2016.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!