Rashami Desai Reacts To Mumbai Local Train Murder: 'I Don't Feel Safe At All, This Is Not New India'

Television actress Rashami Desai expressed shock and anger over the murder of a 22-year-old commuter aboard a Mumbai local train. She also questioned public safety and the growing violence in the country.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashami recently reacted to reports of the incident, in which a young man was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow passenger following an argument over closing the train door during heavy rainfall.

Sharing her thoughts, the actress wrote, "He said he is mentally unstable and we cannot do anything about it. Anybody can kill someone and say that mentally unstable and get away with it is what are security and the safety and the life we are having in our country. Life has no value."

In another post, Rashami voiced her frustration over the current situation and said she no longer feels safe.

"People will not even care tomorrow you are there. You're not there. Government is doing what I have. No idea. Animal quality is going at it. Speak rape cases are coming of Emily's and mayor from whatever political party, but it is so frustrating. I don't feel safe at all. It is a very big statement, but what are we going into? This is not what we want. This is not new India."

What happened?

According to police, 22-year-old Mayank Ramesh Lohar, a resident of Virar who worked as a salesman at a private firm in Andheri, was travelling home on the Churchgate–Nalasopara Fast Local on the night of June 23.

Investigators said the incident began after a disagreement inside the first-class compartment over whether the train door should remain open during heavy rain. With rainwater entering the coach, Mayank reportedly asked another passenger to close the door. The argument allegedly escalated, and the accused is said to have stabbed him in the abdomen with a sharp weapon while the train was between Andheri and Borivali stations.

Police said the suspect fled by jumping off the moving train before it reached Platform No 6 at Borivali station.

Mayank was rushed for medical treatment, first receiving initial care before being shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali under the escort of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. Despite doctors' efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

To identify the accused, investigators reviewed footage from more than 400 CCTV cameras across Borivali, Andheri, Mira Road and Nalasopara railway stations, along with nearby areas. Based on CCTV footage, technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Roshan Suvarna, a resident of Mira Road East employed by a cargo company.

Suvarna was traced to the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai and arrested on June 24. Police said he is currently being questioned and is expected to be produced before a court as the investigation continues.