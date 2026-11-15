Nandish Sandhu-Kavita Banerjee Wedding: What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?

Nandish Sandhu, Kavita Banerjee age gap | Instagram

Television actor Nandish Singh Sandhu tied the knot with fellow television actress Kavita Banerjee in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday, November 14. While the couple is yet to share their official wedding pictures on Instagram, close friends and guests have been posting several glimpses from the celebrations. Nandish and Kavita have also been resharing some of these pictures and videos on their Instagram Stories.

What Is The Age Gap Between Nandish Sandhu, Kavita Banerjee?

Nandish Singh Sandhu, born on December 25, 1981, is currently 44 years old, while his wife, Kavita Banerjee, born on July 12, 1992, is 34. The couple shares an age difference of nearly 11 years, with Nandish being older than Kavita.

What Nandish Sandhu, Kavita Banerjee Wore

For the Bengali wedding ceremony, Kavita opted for a traditional dark purple and cream Banarasi saree, while Nandish complemented her look in a cream-coloured dhoti and kurta, embracing traditional Bengali wedding attire for the special occasion.

About Nandish Sandhu, Kavita Banerjee Wedding Festivities

The wedding festivities began on November 13 with the engagement and sangeet ceremonies, where friends and family gathered to celebrate the couple with music and dance. The celebrations continued the following morning with a haldi ceremony, after which Nandish and Kavita exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Bengali ceremony.

Nandish Sandhu, Kavita Banerjee Engagement

Nandish and Kavita's wedding comes over a year after the couple got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony. The two exchanged rings on September 5, 2025, but chose to keep the news private for a month before making their engagement official. Nandish eventually shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, captioning them, "Hi Partner. Ready."

Nandish Sandhu's Second Marriage

The wedding marks Nandish Sandhu's second marriage. The actor was previously married to television actress Rashami Desai, whom he first met on the sets of the popular TV show Uttaran.

Nandish and Rashami tied the knot on February 12, 2012, in Dholpur, Rajasthan. However, after two years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2014, and their divorce was officially finalised in 2016.

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