Rapper Eminem apologises to Rihanna over leaked Chris Brown lyrics

Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem recently surprised his fans last week with the release of his new album titled, Music to Be Murdered By — Side B. The release is a companion to his 11th studio album that features 16 new songs.

But, what’s grabbing eye balls is one of the songs from the album called Zeus. It seems through the song, the rapper has issued an apology to fellow artiste and singer Rihanna over his controversial lyrics about Chris Brown that leaked in 2019, reports deadline.com.

In the unreleased verse, Eminem had sided with Brown, who later pleaded guilty to felony assault on Rhianna in 2009. The new lyrics read: “But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” he raps. “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”