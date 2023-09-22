Rapper Dino James Extends Support To Shubh After His India Concert Gets Cancelled: ‘It’s Unfortunate’ |

Singer and rapper Dino James, who rose to fame with his stint in the adventure stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is now making headlines for extending his support to Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh (popularly known as Shubh) after the latter's ‘Still Rollin India tour’ was cancelled over his alleged support to the Khalistan cause.

Dino took to Instagram stories and wrote, “@shubhworldwide is a great artist. It's unfortunate that his concert got cancelled. Anyway, next time jab hoga I will be in the front row bro.” However, minutes after sharing his stance, Dino deleted it following backlash.

Dino shared a video explaining the same and said, "My post was simply from one artist to another over a tour cancellation. It was nothing more than that. I don't know anything else about it. However, once I got to know, I instantly deleted my post within 7 minutes. But it doesn't mean that I am running away from it. I don't support any kind of anti-national behaviour or act. Why would I do that? I take full responsibility of what I've done. I am sorry and I apologise from the bottom of my heart to whoever has been hurt by this."

For those unversed, Shubh courted controversy after he shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram stories which he captioned, “Pray for Punjab”.

Following the hate he received on social media and many attacking BookMyShow, which was selling his concert tickets, the ticket booking platform announced that the event was cancelled. In a post shared on X, BookMyShow stated, "Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction."

Shubh took to Instagram on Thursday to share his heartfelt thoughts and emotions. He began by reflecting on his journey as a young rapper-singer from Punjab and how it had always been his life's dream to showcase his music on an international stage. However, recent events had cast a shadow over his hard work and progress, prompting him to express his feelings of disappointment and sadness.

He detailed the extensive preparations he had undertaken, dedicating the past two months to rigorous practice. He had been filled with excitement and happiness, fully prepared to give his best on stage. However, fate had other plans in store for him.

Addressing a previous post that had stirred controversy, Shubh clarified his intentions. He explained that his initial message was meant to be a prayer for Punjab, particularly in light of reports about electricity shutdowns in the state. He stressed that his intention had never been to offend anyone's sentiments and expressed deep sorrow for any hurt that had been caused.

In conclusion, Shubh shared the impact of the accusations that had been directed at him, revealing that they had deeply affected him.