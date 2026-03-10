'Rape Karenge, Video Banayenge': Bigg Boss Fame Divya Agarwal Accuses Prince Narula's Fans Of Sending Hate Messages- VIDEO

Bigg Boss Fame Divya Agarwal Accuses Prince Narula's Fans Of Sending Rape Threats |

After exiting The 50, Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 winner Divya Agarwal is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives. Amid her getaway, the actress took to Instagram to address the trolls she has been receiving because of Prince Narula. She revealed that she has been receiving "rape threats", with some even claiming they know her address. Divya also openly called out Prince Narula for allegedly instigating fans to send hate messages.

Divya took to her Instagram story to say, "Recently I have been receiving a lot of hate from my ex-brother's (Prince Narula) fans." She then added that hate was fine, but she is receiving alleged "rape threats." Divya added, "Hate ki problem nahi hai, but rape threats." She also revealed that she has been receiving messages where trolls say to her, "Hamko pata hai tu kaha rehti hai...10 ladke le kar aayenge...rape karenge, video banayenge. You deserve all of that."

Divya then called out the "so-called" celebrity, hinting towards Prince, for having so much time that he watches the entire The 50 episodes and says, "Aaj ka episode bhot jyada funny tha." Calling Prince Narula "self-obsessed," Divya accused him of "instigating fans" to send her hate messages. She further criticized Prince for helping people, keeping them in his house, and then speaking about it publicly, saying, "Maine paala hai."

Divya addressed the hate she has been receiving after Prince uploaded a video about her, calling her out for not being able to play the game inside The 50 house. In the video, Prince claimed that she performed only one task during her time on the show. He also recalled how Divya returned to The 50 house after watching five episodes and then started believing that Prince was dominating the game.

In his recently uploaded video, Prince also called out Divya for once considering him her brother. He said that he had saved her in the game, but she lied to him because she wanted to play with a different alliance. "Yaha bhi acha nahi khel payin aap," said Prince towards the end of his video.