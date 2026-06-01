Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Row Reaches Court As Veteran Producer TP Aggarwal Challenges FWICE Directive: Report

The ongoing controversy surrounding actor Ranveer Singh and Don 3 makers has now reached the courts. Veteran producer TP Aggarwal reportedly filed a petition before the Bombay Civil Court at Dindoshi, challenging the practice of film industry bodies issuing bans and non-cooperation directives against individuals from the entertainment fraternity.

According to a report in TOI, the petition has been filed against the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). Aggarwal argued that no association, trade body or individual possesses the legal authority to impose a ban or instruct members of the film industry to stop working with a particular person.

According to the petition, such directives exceed the powers of industry organisations and raise concerns regarding professional freedom and fair working practices. Court notices have reportedly been served to both FWICE and IMPPA.

The legal action comes amid growing discussions within the film industry following FWICE's recent non-cooperation directive against Ranveer over his ongoing dispute with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment regarding Don 3.

Aggarwal is regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Hindi film industry. During his long career, he served as President of IMPPA for 17 years and was elected President of the Film Federation of India on four separate occasions. He currently serves as Patron of both organisations.

For decades, industry associations have played a key role in resolving disputes and maintaining professional discipline within the film business. However, the legality of blanket bans and boycott calls has increasingly become a subject of debate.

“The film industry thrives on collaboration, and it is important that matters of this nature are addressed through proper legal and professional channels. Any attempt to discourage people from working with an individual should not be taken lightly. Such actions can have far-reaching consequences for livelihoods and creative freedom, and therefore must be dealt with in a fair, transparent, and lawful manner,” Aggarwal reportedly said.

The case is expected to draw attention from the film fraternity, as its outcome could influence how industry bodies exercise their authority in future disputes involving actors, producers and other stakeholders.

Don 3 controversy

Don 3 was officially announced in 2023 with Ranveer and Kiara Advani in lead roles. However, the film reportedly faced repeated delays before reports surfaced claiming that the actor left the project shortly before shooting was expected to begin.

After the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, his spokesperson issued a statement addressing the dispute on his behalf and clarified that the Dhurandhar actor does not wish to comment on the matter any further.