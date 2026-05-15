Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Dhurandhar 2 Drops On OTT In Pakistan FIRST, Days Ahead Of India - Here's Why

Dhurandhar 2 drops on OTT in Pakistan before India | Photo Via YouTube

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu, and Manav Gohil among others, is all set to start streaming on JioHotstar from June 5, with its digital premiere scheduled for June 4 at 7 pm.

The film arrives on OTT months after its successful theatrical run, where it emerged as a major box office hit, earning over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

While Indian audiences are eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to premiere on OTT, the platform release is expected to offer fans a chance to witness 'raw and undekha' moments from the film, footage that was not included in the theatrical version, adding fresh appeal for repeat viewers.

Amid this anticipation, Dhurandhar 2 has already premiered in Pakistan on OTT platforms ahead of its official Indian streaming release. This unexpected early availability has sparked discussions among fans on social media.

The news of Dhurandhar 2 premiering on Netflix in Pakistan was confirmed by Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui, who runs the Instagram page @kaam_wali_baat. He also shared a video showing Netflix allegedly crashing soon after Dhurandhar 2 premiered in Pakistan. In the clip, he was heard saying, "Pakistan mein aaj hi Dhurandhar release hui hai aur server crash ho gaya. Pakistanis wait hi kar rahe the ki kab raat ke 12 baje Netflix film daalein aur sab ek saath milke click karein. Iss tarah Dhurandhar ka shauk dekha gaya hai idhar."

There is no confirmed official reason, but the early availability of Dhurandhar 2 in Pakistan before India is likely due to regional streaming rights or staggered OTT release schedules.

The early rollout in Pakistan, compared to India’s scheduled premiere, has further intensified buzz around the film’s digital release. Despite the delay in India, excitement for the OTT debut remains high, especially given the film’s massive box office performance and star-studded cast.