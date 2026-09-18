Ranveer Singh Appears Emotional While Seeking Blessings At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of 2nd Baby's Arrival, Waves At Fans—VIDEO

Ranveer Singh Visits Lalbaugcha Raja |

Actor Ranveer Singh made a rare public appearance in Mumbai as he visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on September 17. The actor’s visit comes amid anticipation surrounding his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, and the due date of their second baby. Dressed in a traditional white kurta paired with pyjamas, Ranveer arrived at the pandal barefoot and appeared cheerful as he made his way inside.

Ranveer Singh Walks Barefoot To Lalbaugcha Raja

The actor was seen seeking Bappa’s blessings and spending a few moments in prayer. His simple and traditional look caught the attention of fans gathered at the popular Ganesh pandal. Before entering the premises, Ranveer warmly interacted with several fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. He was seen shaking hands with them and acknowledging their presence as he made his way through the crowd.

Ranveer Singh Looks Deeply Moved

Ranveer was seen getting emotional as he sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor stood in prayer and appeared deeply moved during the auspicious visit.

Ranveer Singh Greets Fans

Inside the pandal, the actor continued to greet fans while remaining focused on his prayers. He was also seen waving to those gathered around and sharing a few warm moments with devotees.

After seeking blessings, Ranveer made his way back to his car. Even while leaving, the actor took time to acknowledge his young fans and shook hands with several of them. As he got into his SUV, Ranveer leaned out to wave at the crowd before blowing flying kisses and leaving the premises.

Work Front

Ranveer was last seen in the 2025 film Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released on March 19, 2026. Both films, directed by Aditya Dhar, emerged as major box-office successes.

Next, Ranveer has Pralay, marking the directorial debut of Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.