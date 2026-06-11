Ransom Canyon Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Josh Duhamel's Series Online?

Fans of romantic Western dramas have reason to be excited as Ransom Canyon Season 2 is officially on the way. Following the success of its debut season, the Netflix series will return with more family drama, romance, and ranch rivalries in the fictional Texas town of Ransom Canyon. The series is based on the Jodi Thomas series of books.

When Will Ransom Canyon Season 2 Release?

Netflix has renewed Ransom Canyon for a second season, which will be available to watch from July 23, 2026. The series explores themes of love, loss, and family loyalty. It stars Josh Duhamel in the lead role. The first season was released on April 17, 2025, and received a positive response from audiences.

What is Ransom Canyon About?

Ransom Canyon is a Western drama set in Texas that portrays competing ranching families battling for land and control. The central storyline revolves around Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a mourning rancher striving to safeguard his family's heritage and uncover the truth behind his son's enigmatic car accident, while discovering optimism in his relationship with local dancehall proprietor Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly).

Cast and Characters

The series features Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland, Brett Cullen as Sam Kirkland, Kate Burton as Katherine Bullock, Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady, Eoin Macken as Davis Collins, Philip Winchester as Sheriff Dan Brigman, Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman, Jaren Robledo as Jack Yellowbird, and Steve Howey as Levi, among others.