Ranjan Kundu, known for his creativity and excellence in the world of film, has made remarkable marks as a filmmaker, producer, and scriptwriter. Born on September 18, 1989, in Asansol, India. His journey of becoming a well known figure in the film industry is both inspiring and impressive.

Ranjan Kundu was born to Ranjit Kundu and Chaitali Kundu. He grew up in Asansol, despite his current residence in Mumbai. He is married to Indrani Ghosh Kundu and they both live in Mumbai.

Ranjan's entry into the film industry was because of his passion and interest. Ranjan Kundu has completed the Filmmaking and TV Directing Masterclass from Hollywood Film School under Hollywood Director, Gill Bettman. His background in photography gave him a unique assistance on visual storytelling, which he used in his filmmaking. His work quickly gained recognition for its creativity and depth.

One of Ranjan's most notable achievements is the creation of "Mr. CHECKMATE," India’s first feature fashion film. In this project, Ranjan Kundu was the producer, director, and scriptwriter. This film stands out not only for its innovative concept but also for its execution. He has completed the Independent Film-making Course under Bollywood Director, Madhur Bhandarkar.

As a director, Ranjan's approach was remarkable. He worked closely with the cast and crew, guiding them throughout the process. As a producer, Ranjan also managed financial aspects of the film.

Ranjan's talents are not limited to filmmaking. He is also an acclaimed international photographer and poet. Ranjan is also highly respected in photography worldwide. He is praised for capturing subjects in true and natural form. His photos have won him awards and has motivated many new photographers.

Ranjan Kundu's journey is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. His success inspires many aspiring filmmakers, photographers, and artists. He continues to push boundaries and explore new creative methods.

With the success of "Mr. CHECKMATE," Ranjan Kundu is determined to take on even more ambitious projects. Fans and followers eagerly await his next project.

Ranjan's story is a reminder that with passion, dedication, and hardwork it is possible to achieve success across multiple fields. His work continues to inspire and pave the way for future artists, ensuring that his influence will be felt by the future generations too.