Rani Mukerji Joins Oh My God 3, To Share Screen With Akshay Kumar For The First Time Ever: Report

National Award-winning actress Rani Mukerji has reportedly come on board Oh My God 3, marking a major casting development and reuniting two of the most iconic stars of the 1990s - Rani and Akshay Kumar - for a highly anticipated project. The addition of Rani is being seen as one of the biggest casting coups in recent times and has heightened expectations around the film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed that the third instalment of the popular franchise is set to scale new heights. “This is easily one of the biggest castings in recent years. Oh My God is among Akshay Kumar’s most loved franchises, and it’s only getting bigger with Rani Mukerji joining the film. Her presence will add immense gravitas and freshness to the narrative,” the source said.

The source added that Oh My God 3 is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors by mid-2026. Speaking about the film’s vision, the insider added, “Director Amit Rai has cracked a story that is bigger, more relevant, and hard-hitting than the previous installments. Akshay was clear that OMG 3 had to scale up in every aspect, from story, emotions, to performances, and Rani coming on board has made the film even bigger.”

An official announcement from the makers is expected in the coming weeks.

Akshay Kumar’s return to the Oh My God universe had already created strong buzz among fans, given the franchise’s popularity and its socially driven narratives. With Rani now joining the cast, excitement around the film is expected to multiply. Known for her powerful performances and strong screen presence, Rani’s inclusion is likely to add emotional depth and intensity to the storyline.

Meanwhile, Rani is gearing up for two releases this year. Her much-awaited Mardaani 3 is set to hit the big screens in February 2026. Reportedly, she will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King.