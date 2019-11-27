Rangoli compares Kangana to 'Lincoln' star Daniel Day-Lewis over 'Thalaivi' prep

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is back at being her social media best. Calling herself as the actress’s spokesperson, Rangoli added a new addition in response to those criticising her sister’s look in Jayalalithaa biopic ‘Thalaivi’.
Kangana in an interview revealed that she took a dose a mild hormone pills to gain weight for the film. Reacting to this one user on Twitter wrote, “And I thought I had heard it all from Kangana. Can someone please just lock this madwoman in a room so she doesn't shoot off her mouth in the most atrocious manner? What is this rubbish?”
Rangoli saw this and responded with a series of tweets from her handle. She compared the process to that of Lincoln actor Daniel Day-Lewis who broke his rib to feel the pain of his character.
“A mild doze of estrogen regular daily pill that most woman take for contraception can increase chances of fat accumulation around belly, arms thighs and hip areas, even if Kangana is mad as all good actors are but why mad people must be locked ? We need to ask ourselves.”
“Great actors go to great lengths to get in to the character Kangana’s all-time favourite Daniel day Lewis once broke a rib in order to feel the agony of the character, yes it’s crazy but some respect them for their dedication some throw brickbats at them”, she added.
'Thalaivi' is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.
