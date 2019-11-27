Rangoli compares Kangana to 'Lincoln' star Daniel Day-Lewis over 'Thalaivi' prep

Rangoli saw this and responded with a series of tweets from her handle. She compared the process to that of Lincoln actor Daniel Day-Lewis who broke his rib to feel the pain of his character.

“A mild doze of estrogen regular daily pill that most woman take for contraception can increase chances of fat accumulation around belly, arms thighs and hip areas, even if Kangana is mad as all good actors are but why mad people must be locked ? We need to ask ourselves.”

“Great actors go to great lengths to get in to the character Kangana’s all-time favourite Daniel day Lewis once broke a rib in order to feel the agony of the character, yes it’s crazy but some respect them for their dedication some throw brickbats at them”, she added.