Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl On His Father Ranbir Hooda's Birthday; See FIRST Photo Of Newborn

Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actress Lin Laishram, who had announced their pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary, November 29, 2025, have welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, March 10. The occasion is doubly special as it also falls on Randeep’s father, Ranbir Hooda’s, birthday.

Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl

Taking to his Instagram to share a glimpse of their newborn daughter, Randeep posted a photo of his father, Ranbir, holding the baby girl. Along with the picture, he wrote, "दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

Check it out:

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Photos From Maternity Photoshoot

On Tuesday, Randeep and Lin shared dreamy photos from their maternity shoot in a joint post, smiling warmly as they placed their hands on the actress’ baby bump.

The couple accompanied the post with a heart emoji, leaving fans excited and showering them with love in the comments.

How Randeep Hooda Met Lin Laishram

Randeep and Lin met through theatre, specifically at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's Motley Theatre Group in Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, Hooda said, "We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."

Lin further stated, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

Randeep tied the knot with Lin in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on November 29, 2023.