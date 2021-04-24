Randeep Hooda gets nostalgic as 'Extraction' clocks one year

As the action-thriller drama Extraction completed one year of its release today, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who made his Hollywood debut with the movie, took to social media to extend her heartfelt thanks to the flick's cast and crew.

Randeep, who played Saju Rav, a former Para (Special Forces) Major, got nostalgic and shared a video to mark the one-year anniversary of the flick.

Taking to Twitter, the 44-year-old star shared a compiled video featuring some behind the scene videos and pictures from the Netflix movie. The video also comprised action snippets of the movie, which also stars Hollywood star, Chris Hemsworth.

Alongside the video, Randeep tweeted one of his dialogues from the action flick, "'You rescue people?', 'Yeah, sometimes....Sometimes I do other things'".

"#1YearOfExtraction. To all the lovely cast and crew, Happy One Year to us! #Extraction," he wrote along with a folded hands emoticon.