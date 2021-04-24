'Time really flies': Karisma Kapoor shares unseen throwback picture to wish Sachin Tendulkar

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on Saturday posted a priceless throwback picture from the mahurat of Andaaz Apna Apna with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and superstar Salman Khan.

Refreshing memories from past on the 48th birthday of master blaster, the Lajja star took to Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture with the former cricketer and her co-star.

The photo dates back to 1994.

In the picture, Karisma looks gorgeous as ever as she donned a white suit and jewellery, while Salman is seen sporting a white crew-neck T-shirt and a pair of high waist pants.

Sachin is seen donning a collared T-shirt with prints and a pair of denim as he smilingly glared into the lens.

Reminiscing about the sweet memories at the event and sending birthday wishes to Sachin, Karisma wrote, "Such wonderful memories from the muhurat of Andaz Apna Apna. Time really flies. Happy Birthday, @sachintendulkar. #throwback #preciousmoments."

Moments after she posted the picture, celebrities including Malaika Arora, and her fans fans liked the post. Scores of fans left red heart and heart shapes eyes emoticons as they adored the photo.

Check out the picture here: