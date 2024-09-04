Ranbir Kapoor's Singing Jo Bhi Main In BTS Video From Rockstar Goes Viral; Netizens Express Disappointment

Ranbir Kapoor |

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has won every heart with his performance in Rockstar, directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the film, he played the role of Jordan, a college student, who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. It also starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Sanjana Sanghi, Aakash Dahiya, and Shammi Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles.

Now, a BTS video of him singing the track Jo Bhi Main has gone viral on the internet. What grabbed the attention was Ranbir Kapoor's actual voice. In the clip, he is seen donning his character costume, surrounded by the crew members for the scene, while they are shooting it. In the frame, we can also witness Imtiaz Ali giving instructions. On the other hand, Ranbir was spotted playing the guitar and singing Jo Bhi Main loudly.

Netizens React

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens shared their disappointment on the same. Many commented on her voice and made fun of his character and also stated that this was the reason 'heer left him'. One of the users wrote, "What you are expecting from this looser actor can’t say actor too from this hero."

Another user commented, "Ye sunke nadan parinde Ghar se bhag gaye."

The third user wrote, "All the people who are working with a poker face."

User expressed, "Isi liye movie me heroine mar gyi thi."

"Aap Mumbai se jaa sakte hain", the comment reads.

Ranbir has won many awards and recognition for his performance in the film. The music was composed by AR Rahman, and singer Mohit Chauhan sang the track Jo Bhi Main.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline.