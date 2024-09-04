 Ranbir Kapoor's Singing Jo Bhi Main In BTS Video From Rockstar Goes Viral; Netizens Express Disappointment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor's Singing Jo Bhi Main In BTS Video From Rockstar Goes Viral; Netizens Express Disappointment

Ranbir Kapoor's Singing Jo Bhi Main In BTS Video From Rockstar Goes Viral; Netizens Express Disappointment

In the clip, Ranbir is seen donning his character costume, surrounded by the crew members for the scene, while they are shooting it

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Ranbir Kapoor |

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has won every heart with his performance in Rockstar, directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the film, he played the role of Jordan, a college student, who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. It also starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Sanjana Sanghi, Aakash Dahiya, and Shammi Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles.

Now, a BTS video of him singing the track Jo Bhi Main has gone viral on the internet. What grabbed the attention was Ranbir Kapoor's actual voice. In the clip, he is seen donning his character costume, surrounded by the crew members for the scene, while they are shooting it. In the frame, we can also witness Imtiaz Ali giving instructions. On the other hand, Ranbir was spotted playing the guitar and singing Jo Bhi Main loudly.

Netizens React

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens shared their disappointment on the same. Many commented on her voice and made fun of his character and also stated that this was the reason 'heer left him'. One of the users wrote, "What you are expecting from this looser actor can’t say actor too from this hero."

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral

Another user commented, "Ye sunke nadan parinde Ghar se bhag gaye."

The third user wrote, "All the people who are working with a poker face."

User expressed, "Isi liye movie me heroine mar gyi thi."

"Aap Mumbai se jaa sakte hain", the comment reads.

Read Also
Shraddha Kapoor Drops Adorable Birthday Wish For Her 'Rockstar Baapu' Shakti Kapoor (WATCH)
article-image

Ranbir has won many awards and recognition for his performance in the film. The music was composed by AR Rahman, and singer Mohit Chauhan sang the track Jo Bhi Main.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor's Singing Jo Bhi Main In BTS Video From Rockstar Goes Viral; Netizens Express...

Ranbir Kapoor's Singing Jo Bhi Main In BTS Video From Rockstar Goes Viral; Netizens Express...

Bodyguard Shera Talks About Firing Incident Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Residence: 'Iss Baar Zyada...

Bodyguard Shera Talks About Firing Incident Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Residence: 'Iss Baar Zyada...

Terrifying VIDEO: Snakes Found Crawling In Women's Toilet Of Govt College In Tamil Nadu; GV Prakash...

Terrifying VIDEO: Snakes Found Crawling In Women's Toilet Of Govt College In Tamil Nadu; GV Prakash...

Raveena Tandon Urges People To Use Organic Clay Idols For Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Protect Our Dharti Mata...

Raveena Tandon Urges People To Use Organic Clay Idols For Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Protect Our Dharti Mata...

Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016

Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016