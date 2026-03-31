Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Teaser Cleared By CBFC With 'U' Rating, Runtime Revealed Ahead Of April 2 Release

The teaser of director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, has officially been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its scheduled release on April 2. The first look video will be unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of media and fans.

Meanwhile, a screenshot of the certification, revealing the teaser’s rating and runtime, surfaced online just days before the clip is set to premiere. Titled ‘Rama’, the teaser reportedly runs for 2 minutes and 38 seconds and has been awarded a ‘U’ (Universal) certificate, meaning it is suitable for viewers of all age groups.

According to a report by News18, the certification was granted on March 30, paving the way for its official launch later this week. Fans are expecting a trailer-length glimpse of the epic when the teaser releases on Thursday.

So far, the makers have unveiled only limited promotional material. This includes the title announcement video and a 3-minute and 3-second clip titled ‘Ramayana: The Introduction’, which offered a visually rich preview of the film. The clip showcased a VFX-heavy first look at Ranbir as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.

Sharing the introduction clip earlier, the makers had written, "An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning."

The CBFC clearance marks an important step in the film’s promotional campaign, indicating that the team is gearing up to reveal more footage and details in the coming days.

Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Rama, along with the scale and technical elements showcased in the initial footage, has already sparked curiosity among fans and industry watchers.

The highly anticipated film Ramayana is slated for a theatrical release in November 2026, timed to coincide with the Diwali festive season.