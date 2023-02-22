Ranbir Kapoor trolls BBC journalist over IT raids when asked about poor Bollywood show at box office; watch interaction

During his promotional event in Chandigarh today (Feb 22) for his upcoming film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar," Ranbir Kapoor was seen taking potshot at a BBC reporter. While being questioned about Bollywood's weak performance at the box office, Ranbir responded by pointing out the success of "Pathaan" and asked if the journalist had seen its earnings.

However, the conversation did not conclude there.

Ranbir then went on to ask the journalist which organisation she worked for. When she replied with 'BBC', Ranbir Kapoor took a jibe at her ober IT raids at their offices. Ranbir said: "I heard something is up with you guys as well. What about that? First, you tell me about that and then I will tell you about Bollywood."

Watch the entire interaction here:

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir is all set to return to the romcom genre with 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', which is scheduled for a Holi release.

The film will see the actor share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time, and their chemistry has already become the talk of the town post the release of the trailer and songs.

Not just that, but 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' will also mark Ranbir's first collaboration with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' director Luv Ranjan.

