Ranbir Kapoor Goes For A Swim With Niece Samara In Italy; Photo Goes Viral

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday (July 8). To make her birthday even more special, her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, jetted off to Italy to surprise her. In fact, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is also with her family at the exotic location.

Riddhima has shared several pictures from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration on Instagram.

The family stepped out for lunch and happily posed for photos with each other. In another now-viral picture, Riddhima's daughter Samara is seen enjoying on the beach with Ranbir.

The picture shows Samara chilling in the water as Ranbir stood next to her holding a drink. However, Alia couldn't join them for her mother-in-law's birthday celebrations as she is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Take a look at the photos here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During his departure a day before, Ranbir was spotted at the Mumbai airport, wherein he was seen requesting the paparazzi not to post the pictures on the same day as it would ruin the surprise for his mother. Interestingly, Ranbir reached Italy in time to be with his mom on her special day.

On her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a happy family picture and said she is missing Alia and her granddaughter Raha.

She captioned her post, "Beautiful cherished day missed @aliaabhatt #raha (my loves)"

The image shows Neetu sitting in a chair. She looked lovely in a red outfit. Ranbir hugged his sister Riddhima as they stood behind their mother. Samara posed next to her father Bharat in the picture.

Alia commented on the post, "Love youuuuuuuuuu." Neetu's daughter Riddhima also shared the same picture and wrote, "Happy Bday Ma. We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was last seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the film received a positive response from the audience.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in 'Animal' with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.