Darshan Jariwala Hits Back At Estranged Wife Apara Mehta's 'Ugliest Woman' Claim: 'She's Playing Character Of A Nice, Wronged Victim'

Darshan Jariwala Calls Apara Mehta’s Claim ‘False Memory’ | Photo Via: Siddharth Kannan/YouTube

Actor Darshan Jariwala has hit back at his estranged wife Apara Mehta's recent claims about their separation, strongly denying that he ever told her that she was the 'ugliest woman' he had come across. The actor called her recollection a 'case of false memory' and questioned why the matter was being discussed publicly after more than two decades.

Darshan Jariwala Denies Apara Mehta 'Ugliest Woman' Remark

Darshan said, "jis tarah se bataya hai aisa kuch hua nahi hai." He added that he is "not that kind of a guy" who would call even a "plain-looking woman" ugly. Darshan further explained that if he were discussing serious matters during their relationship, commenting on someone’s physical appearance would have been irrelevant. He said he would be more likely to speak about "how the person is inside" rather than their appearance.

Why Divorce Never Happened

The actor addressed the circumstances surrounding their separation and alleged that Apara had changed her stance regarding their divorce in court. According to Darshan, although they had agreed to mutual consent, she later changed her mind before the judge, resulting in the divorce papers being dismissed due to a lack of consent.

Questions Apara Mehta

Darshan also questioned why Apara was speaking about their relationship now. "We were together for 22 years, we are not together since 23 years," he said, adding that he could not understand why she would discuss the matter after so many years.

He further accused her of "playing a character of a nice, wronged victim" and said that while she is free to "play a victim card," he has moved on and is happy with his life. "I know my truth," Darshan concluded.

What Did Apara Mehta Say?

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Apara shared that she had called Darshan on their wedding anniversary given how she was in the USA and sharing details of their last conversation before their separation. She said, "And he just said, ‘You know, Apara, we need to separate because I’ve fallen out of love with you. I do not like you anymore, and you are the ugliest woman I’ve come across in my life."

However, Darshan claimed that Apara returned from the USA after her tour had gone on for a long time, adding that she was reportedly threatened with replacement in Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she was playing an iconic character.

Confirms New Relationship

Darshan also confirmed that he is currently in a new relationship, adding that Apara is aware of it.

Apara Mehta and Darshan Jariwala got married in 1982 and have been living separately since 2003. The couple, who were married for over two decades, have a daughter, Khushali Jariwala.