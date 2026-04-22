'Forgot Wallet In Train': Rowdy Rathore Fame Darshan Jariwala Faces Trouble While Travelling On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Train, Lauds Railway Protection Force For Help

Darshan Jariwala Faces Trouble While Travelling On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Train |

Indian actor Darshan Jariwala was recently travelling on the Gujarat Mail from Mumbai to Ahmedabad when he realised he had forgotten his wallet on the train. He immediately lodged a complaint on the Rail Madad helpline. After swift action was taken, Darshan recorded a video message for DRM Ahmedabad, expressing gratitude to the Railway Protection Force.

Darshan shared a video on social media saying, “Today on 21st April, very early in the morning, while travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, I forgot my bag in the train. I forgot my wallet in the train.” He also praised the 139 Railway enquiry helpline, adding that passengers can report lost-and-found items through the same number.

🔴 ऑपरेशन अमानत | RPF अहमदाबाद 🔴



ट्रेन संख्या 12901 में यात्रा के दौरान श्री दर्शन जरीवाला अपना वॉलेट भूल गए थे। रेल मदद हेल्पलाइन नंबर 139 पर शिकायत प्राप्त होते ही RPF अहमदाबाद की टीम ने तत्परता से कार्रवाई करते हुए वॉलेट को सुरक्षित बरामद किया।



बाद में आवश्यक प्रक्रिया पूरी… pic.twitter.com/VZoP03qLrK — DRM Ahmedabad (@drmadiwr) April 22, 2026

After filing the complaint, the actor was assured by the railway team that his issue had been registered and would be resolved. Darshan said the matter was resolved within minutes. He added, “Within a few minutes, I got a call from ASI Arun Singh. He told me that he has found my wallet, which had very valuable documents and cash.” He appreciated the Railway Protection Force for their quick response, saying, “It is very important for us to understand that our Railway Protection Police is very efficient and effective. I would like to once again thank ASI Arun Singh.”

DRM Ahmedabad reshared the video with the caption, “During the journey on train number 12901, Shri Darshan Jariwala had forgotten his wallet. As soon as the complaint was received on the Rail Madad helpline number 139, the RPF Ahmedabad team promptly took action and safely recovered the wallet (sic).”

Abhineta the to itni jaldi sab kuch ho gaya aam aadmi ke liye kanha koi kuch karta hai. Western railway ka official handle fake fact batata hai and pakde jaane par chup ho jata hai — Manish Sharma (@Manshsharma007) April 22, 2026

Its good. Good acts must be appreciated. However, recently I travelled to Ahmedabad, there were some issues related availability of drinking water supply in the Ashram Express. Complained to Rail Madad, DRM Ahmedabad was also in X cc. No action taken. — MANOJ SINGH (@aol_manoj) April 22, 2026

Soon after, social media users began reacting to the post. One user wrote, “The actor got everything so quickly, where does anyone do anything for the common man?” However, others praised the police’s prompt action, while also sharing their own grievances. One comment read, “Good acts must be appreciated. However, recently I travelled to Ahmedabad, there were some issues related to availability of drinking water supply in the Ashram Express. Complained to Rail Madad, DRM Ahmedabad was also in X cc. No action taken.”