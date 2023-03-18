Ranbir Kapoor calls Urfi Javed's dressing sense 'bad taste': 'I am not a fan...'

Ranbir Kapoor and Urfi Javed | Photo File

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently spoke about the bizarre dressing sense of social media sensation, Urfi Javed.

As we all know, different celebrities in the industry have opened up about Urfi’s outfits in the past. While some celebs like Sunny Leone love what she wears, others criticize her revealing, weird outfit ideas and call them ‘distasteful’.

She has often engaged in a war of words with several celebrities like Sudhanshu Pandey, Kashmeera Shah, Chahat Khanna, and others over their comments on her dresses.

The latest one to talk about it is Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor. In his recent chat with Kareena Kapoor at Mirchi Plus, he expressed his displeasure over the kind of dresses she wears.

The two played a game in which Bebo presented him with placards featuring photos of celebrities in various poses.Interestingly, their faces were cropped up.

Ranbir Kapoor describes her fashion choices as 'bad taste'

While the actor recognized all the actresses accurately and talked about their fashion sense, it was his comment on Urfi Javed’s bizarre choices that grabbed eyeballs. When Kareena showed him the placard and said, "I guess you know who this person is", he asserted, "Is it Uorfi? I am not a huge fan of this type of fashion, but I believe we live in a world where if you are comfortable with your skin..."

Bebo stopped him and asked, "Good taste or bad taste?" To this, the actor replied by saying, "Bad taste."

Well, the girl becomes the talk of the town due to her outfits. Even Karan Johar once asked Ranveer whose nightmare it would be to repeat outfits. At the time, the actor called her 'Uorfi Javed' and called her a 'fashion icon' (jokingly).

Ranbir Kapoor’s Work Front

On the professional front, the actor is hoping for the success of Brahmastra, followed by TJMM.

He will now appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal,' alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.