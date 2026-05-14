Ranbir Kapoor Buys Land In Ayodhya Luxury Project As Celebrity Investments Rise

Ranbir Kapoor |

Lucknow: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has purchased a land parcel in Ayodhya at ‘The Sarayu’, a premium plotted development project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha, amid growing investor interest in the temple city’s rapidly expanding real estate and tourism sectors.

The transaction, valued at around Rs 3.31 crore, involves a 2,134 square feet plot within the 75-acre luxury development located along the banks of the Sarayu river. The purchase comes as Ayodhya witnesses rising demand for branded land developments following large-scale infrastructure expansion and the Ram temple project.

The Sarayu project includes a grand clubhouse, more than 35 lifestyle amenities and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel planned in partnership with The Leela. The development is positioned near key religious landmarks in Ayodhya.

Kapoor said his investment in Ayodhya was inspired by the city’s cultural and spiritual significance.

“I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deeply rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family,” Kapoor said in a statement.

He also described the company’s digital transaction process as seamless and transparent.

The latest deal comes months after legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan strengthened his association with the House of Abhinandan Lodha by acquiring a 2.67-acre land parcel in Ayodhya for Rs 35 crore. The transaction was executed by Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd.

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Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of the House of Abhinandan Lodha, said Ayodhya was emerging as a major spiritual and investment destination driven by infrastructure growth, tourism and global attention.

“With The Sarayu, we are creating a benchmark for spiritually rooted, world-class land developments. Ranbir Kapoor’s investment reflects the growing conviction among buyers who are looking at Ayodhya not only emotionally but also as a strategic future-ready destination,” Lodha said.

Ayodhya has witnessed major public investment in roads, transport and hospitality infrastructure in recent years. According to government estimates cited by the company, tourist footfall in the city increased from nearly 5.75 crore visitors before the temple construction phase to around 23 crore visitors between January and June 2025. Authorities expect the number to touch nearly 50 crore by the end of the year.

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