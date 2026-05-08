'Truly Grateful': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Reacts After Aamir Khan Says She Acted Better Than Brother Ranbir Kapoor In Daadi Ki Shaadi

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted after Aamir Khan praised her performance in Daadi Ki Shaadi and compared her acting skills to brother Ranbir Kapoor. The veteran actor’s remark went viral on social media as the film hit the big screens on May 8.

Taking to her Instagram story, Riddhima thanked everyone for the appreciation and support she has been receiving for her acting debut. Sharing Aamir Khan’s video, she wrote, “Thank you for all your love and best wishes! Truly grateful.”

Riddhima, who made her acting debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside mother Neetu Kapoor, has been receiving positive responses ever since the film’s special screening was held recently.

During the event, Aamir Khan spoke highly of the film and its cast while interacting with paparazzi. However, it was his comment about Riddhima that grabbed maximum attention online.

Praising her performance, Aamir said, “Riddhima ki pehle film hai. Bahot badhiya kaam kiya hai. Ranbir se better kiya hai.”

Apart from praising Riddhima, Aamir also shared his review of the film and revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed watching it. “Bahot mazaa aaya mujhe. So, my very best wishes to the entire team, all the very best, well done, guys,” he said.

Ahead of the film’s release, Riddhima had also opened up about the advice she received from brother Ranbir Kapoor before stepping in front of the camera. Speaking to IANS, she said, “I spoke to Ranbir before starting. His biggest advice was to stay honest in front of the camera. He told me to trust my instincts and just live the character rather than perform it, and that really stayed with me.”

Before entering films, Riddhima established herself as a fashion designer and entrepreneur in the luxury jewellery industry. While she largely stayed away from acting for years, her debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi has now marked her official entry into cinema.

Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, the film is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. The movie released in cinemas on May 8.