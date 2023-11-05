Ranbir Kapoor Bows Down To Greet Arijit Singh On Stage During Chandigarh Concert, Grooves To Channa Mereya (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Animal, attended Arijit Singh's concert in Chandigarh on Saturday (November 4). He also joined the singer on stage and grooved as he sang his popular song Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Several photos and videos from the concert have been shared by fans on social media platforms.

Ranbir surprises fans during Arijit's LIVE concert

Arijit was singing the soulful Animal track Satranga when Ranbir made an unexpected entry on the stage. The actor's surprise entry indeed added a special touch to the event.

One of the now-viral videos also shows Ranbir and Arijit bowing down to each other on stage in front of their fans.

Take a look at some videos here:

Arijit and Ranbir have collaborated on several popular Bollywood songs like Channa Mereya, Kesariya, Sooraj Dooba Hai, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Dilliwali Girlfriend, Ilahi, Phir Le Aya Dil and others.

The duo recently collaborated on the track Satranga from the action thriller film Animal which gathered positive reviews from critics as well as fans. The song delves deep into the strains and differences that can test the bond of a couple played by Ranbir and Rashmika.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on December 1.

Arijit Singh's concert

On Saturday evening, Arijit performed at Exhibition Ground in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

Arijit Singh enjoys a massive fan following and has become one of the biggest names in the music industry ever since his debut. Apart from garnering love from fans, the singer has also made a fortune with his heartfelt songs. Not just the movies, Arijit also gets a chunk from his LIVE gigs around the globe.