Ramya Nambeesan opens up about working with Priyadarshan in Netflix anthology, 'Navarasa'

Ramya Nambeesan, known for her roles as a child artiste in over 60+ films in the Tamil and Malayalam industry, is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming Netflix's Tamil anthology, Navarasa. The trailer of the Tamil anthology dropped on Tuesday and it will release on August 6 world over.

Ramya, Ramya, who features in one of the stories, while sharing her experience of working with filmmaker Priyadarshan, said, “I was a little perplexed when they told me I had to represent both the young and old versions of the character. I wasn’t sure if I could pull off old age. Priyadarshan sir engulfed every scene with warmth and made me feel comfortable. Working with him was a truly fascinating experience for me,” she says.