Ramayana Makers Warn Of Criminal Action Against Those Sharing Film Clips, Cite Bombay High Court Orders

The makers of Ramayana issued a stern warning against people recording and sharing unauthorised footage from the film. The film's official social media handles shared a legal notice stating that strict action will be taken against those found recording scenes during theatrical screenings or circulating them on online platforms without permission.

The notice also refers to two recent Bombay High Court orders dated November 2 and November 6, 2026, which prohibit individuals from recording, uploading or sharing any portion of the film without authorisation.

Quoting the court's directions, the notice reads, “The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation.”

The makers have further clarified that recording and distributing the film's footage could amount to more than just copyright infringement. According to the notice, such actions may also attract criminal penalties under multiple laws.

It states, “Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court.”

Ramayana Makers Demand Immediate Removal Of Unauthorised Clips

The production team has also asked individuals who have already uploaded portions of the film to remove the content immediately. It has warned that those sharing such footage will be reported to the concerned authorities as well as the digital platforms hosting it.

Making its position clear, the notice states that offenders will face “criminal, civil and contempt proceedings without further notice.”

What Are The Ramayana Clips Circulating Online About?

Apart from Sunny Deol's post-credit appearance as Lord Hanuman, which was officially shared on the film's release day along with the Hanuman Chalisa song, another sequence from Ramayana has drawn attention on social media.

The footage, reportedly from an international version of the film, appears to feature a sequence that was not included in the Hindi release. It reportedly takes place after Lakshman cuts off Surpanakha's nose. A group of asuras then arrives to defend her and confronts Lord Rama, Lakshman and Sita.

Ramayana: Part 1 Cast And Release Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Indira Krishna, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sonal Jha, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

The second instalment of the two-part saga is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.